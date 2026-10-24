In the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, Governor Josh Shapiro signed the Artificial Intelligence Deceptive Advertising Act, which requires disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence in advertising. The document applies to advertisements that were substantially altered or created using AI, The Verge reports.

Labeling for different formats

The requirement applies to static images, video, audio, and text advertisements. A label indicating the use of AI must be made in the same format as the advertisement. The law applies both to television commercials by large companies and restaurant advertising flyers.

Labels will be required regardless of where the advertisement was created if it is intended to be shown in Pennsylvania. Therefore, relevant labels may appear in advertisements in other states if they are also set to air in Pennsylvania.

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Exceptions and unclear wording

The law contains exceptions for parody, satire, commentary, criticism, and materials that are obviously fictional. At the same time, it remains unclear what criteria will be used to determine whether content has been substantially altered or is obviously fictional.

The wording also indicates that disclosure is required when synthetic content creates a false perception of a product or service for a consumer. It is unclear what exactly will be considered such a false perception and who will make the relevant decisions. The bill was introduced by state Senator Nick Pisciottano.

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