Capcom has confirmed a data breach affecting more than 11.7 million users of its Capcom ID online service. Engadget reports this. The company said that a third party gained unauthorized access to the service.

What data the incident affected

According to Capcom, the compromised information included email addresses from millions of accounts. For 43 accounts, the breach also included date of birth, gender, country or region, and nickname. In addition, passwords were changed without authorization for 196 accounts.

The company noted that customers' bank card data was not included in this breach.

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The service remains operational

Capcom said it detected suspicious activity on October 19 indicating possible unauthorized access to Capcom ID. The company then immediately blocked access and began investigating the causes and scope of the incident. Local police and an external security oversight advisory board were also notified about the case.

Capcom said it identified and eliminated the method of attack. Services that use Capcom ID remain available, including Street Fighter 6, which requires this account for online play. At the same time, users were warned about possible phishing emails that may be sent in Capcom's name.

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