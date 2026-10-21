US President Donald Trump said that companies seeking to make data centers more popular should pay a “dividend” to communities or individual people in those communities. He wrote this on the Truth Social platform, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Financial arrangements

In a post published on Wednesday, Trump said he had been closely watching this process. According to him, data centers that had been extremely unpopular in a certain area became extraordinarily popular after a financial arrangement was reached.

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The president linked the change in attitudes toward such facilities specifically to the financial arrangement. He suggested that companies make payments to communities or individual residents to gain support for data centers.

Disputes over AI infrastructure

Data centers that support the development of artificial intelligence have become a politically sensitive issue for communities across the country. Opposition to locating such facilities unites voters with different ideological views.

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