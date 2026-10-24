63% of US voters oppose AI data centers near homes — CNBC

In the United States, 63% of registered voters oppose locating an artificial intelligence data center within 10 miles of their home, while only 13% support it. These results of a nationwide poll were published by CNBC amid President Donald Trump’s support for the large-scale expansion of AI infrastructure.

Support for AI and opposition to data centers

Among supporters of the MAGA movement, nearly 55% want companies to continue developing advanced AI systems while Congress prepares regulatory rules. In this group, 27% of respondents favored pausing development until such rules are introduced.

At the same time, only 29% of MAGA supporters would support building a data center within 10 miles of their home, while 40% would oppose it. Among all Republican voters and those who lean toward the Republican Party, the share supporting such construction is 24%.

Democrats express the strongest objections to nearby data centers: 80% of respondents oppose their location near their homes, while 4% support it. Overall, 52% of registered voters want the development of advanced AI systems paused until Congress adopts safety rules. Another 32% favor continuing development in order not to fall behind China.

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A question for Republicans ahead of the elections

The poll was conducted by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies from October 14 to 18 among 1,000 registered voters. The margin of error was 3.1 percentage points. The question about a data center near one’s home was asked of about half of the sample; its margin of error was 4.38 percentage points.

Communities are voicing concerns over potential increases in electricity bills, high demand for water and electricity, noise, land use, and tax breaks for operators. Data Center Coalition representative Dan DeOrio said the industry creates jobs, attracts investment, and generates tax revenue, while operators intend to pay for the energy they use.

According to the poll, 32% of voters trust Democrats more on the issue of data center expansion, 24% trust Republicans more, and 27% chose neither party. Trump also said on Truth Social that data center developers should provide financial compensation to communities and supply their facilities with electricity independently.

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