Budanov commented on the new arrests in the Carthage case

Kirill Budanov, Head of the Office of the President, stated that positions, titles, and powers should not shield individuals from accountability for crimes they have committed.

According to him, corruption and other offenses must be properly assessed under the law, and those responsible must be held accountable for their actions.

Budanov also emphasized the need for a timely response, an objective and independent investigation, and fair decisions.

“The situation calls for timely and decisive action. We expect an objective, independent investigation and fair decisions. A strong state governed by the rule of law, where the law applies equally to everyone, is our common goal,” Budanov concluded.

Source: Kirill Budanov, Telegram.

As a reminder, following the release of new evidence in the “Carthage” case, anti-corruption authorities detained Volodymyr Tsenov, first deputy head of the National Police’s Department of Strategic Investigations.

NABU detained SBU General Serhiy Duka in connection with a case involving bribes from call centers.

The head of the SBU dismissed two high-ranking officials implicated in the NABU investigation.

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