Lawmaker Dmytro Turoboisky concealed real estate in Spain and family assets worth ₴20.5 million, according to the NACP

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAZK) discovered undeclared real estate in Spain, property in Ukraine, income, and financial obligations belonging to Dmytro Turoboisky, a member of the Kamyanska District Council. The total discrepancy between the information in the declaration and the actual facts amounts to 20.5 million hryvnias.

Following a comprehensive review of the declaration, the NACP determined that the council member had failed to declare four properties in the Spanish province of Girona.

Two properties—an 85-square-meter apartment and a 28-square-meter unit—have been owned in equal shares by Dmytro Turoboiskyi and his wife Vladyslava since 2019. The MP’s wife has owned the other two properties—a 68-square-meter apartment and a 27-square-meter unit—since the same year.

The total cadastral value of this real estate, in hryvnia, is approximately 5.83 million UAH.

Turoboisky claimed that the property belongs to his wife and that he himself has no connection to it. He explained that the power of attorney to manage the real estate, issued to the deputy, was necessary to carry out routine legal and household matters.

However, the lawmaker did not provide any supporting documents, noting that his wife and the documents were abroad.

In addition, a 321-square-meter house in the village of Plaveshchyna, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and the 1,500-square-meter plot of land on which it stands were not included in the declaration. According to the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the reference minimum value of the house as of the date of acquisition could have been 1.4 million hryvnias.

During the audit, the agency found that information was missing regarding five real estate properties owned by the lawmaker’s wife, with a total value of 938,200 hryvnias. These include apartments measuring 46.8 and 77.9 square meters, a parking space, and two non-residential premises.

Dmytro Turoboisky attributed the lack of information to the fact that his wife has been living abroad since 2022. However, the audit revealed that it was the deputy himself who registered these properties under a power of attorney.

Turoboisky also failed to declare 17 land plots owned by his wife in the territory of the Vilnenska Village Council in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Their combined minimum value is nearly 3.8 million UAH.

The NACP noted that the deputy provided copies of the state title deeds for these plots. Furthermore, his involvement in terminating the lease agreements for some of the plots indicated his awareness of this property.

Separately, the audit revealed two undeclared land plots that belonged to the deputy’s son, Stefan, during the reporting period. One is located in the Petrykivka District of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and the other is on Naberezhna Street in the same district. The total value of these plots is 66,000 UAH.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) also uncovered unreported personal income belonging to Dmytro Turoboisky totaling over 3.63 million UAH.

Specifically, this includes:

1.2 million UAH received from the sale of personal property;

approximately 2.39 million UAH from the sale of a stake in T.K.R. LLC;

a discrepancy of 44,100 UAH in the amount of declared business income.

In addition, the declaration did not include 1.13 million UAH in income earned by his wife from the sale of an apartment in Dnipro. According to the document, Turoboisky himself acted as her representative under a power of attorney when this transaction was concluded.

Another 964,500 UAH in discrepancies related to corporate rights. The lawmaker failed to disclose his own stake in Prof IT LLC, as well as his wife’s stakes in Accounting Bureau LLC and Subscriber XXI LLC.

The NACP separately noted the failure to report a number of family members’ income sources. In particular, the declaration did not include a stake in the authorized capital of the “Dnipro Paint and Varnish Plant ‘Spektr’” valued at over 9.62 million UAH, which had been gifted to his son Stefan.

The audit also revealed inaccuracies in the information regarding vehicles.

Specifically, the value of a 2022 BMW X4 was listed in the declaration as 2.3 million UAH, whereas, according to the audit, it was higher.

In addition, the deputy incorrectly reported information regarding a Skoda Fabia and a Skoda Octavia A8 purchased in 2025, as well as a Toyota Hiace purchased in 2024.

The NACP also identified loans from Credit Agricole Bank and PrivatBank, as well as repayable financial assistance from Koler-Aktiv LLC. According to the agency’s calculations, the total amount of discrepancies in this section exceeded 2.8 million UAH.

In addition, the deputy failed to disclose information about Sabadell Bank in Spain, where both he and his wife have accounts. The declaration also lacked information about his accounts at Credit Agricole Bank.

Based on the results of a comprehensive audit of Dmytro Turoboiskyi’s declaration, the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption identified discrepancies between the declared and actual data totaling 20.5 million hryvnias.

The audit report cites Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which pertains to the declaration of false information.

As a reminder, on October 21, 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court found Roman Isaienko, the former head of the State Service of Ukraine for Medicines and Drug Control, guilty of providing false information in his declarations.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) identified violations in the 2025 declaration of Olena Dzyuba, a member of the expert team at the Mykola Pirogov Vinnytsia Regional Clinical Hospital, who previously worked in the Medical and Social Expertise Commission (MSEC) system. The declaration failed to list her husband’s apartment, valued at over 3.4 million hryvnias, a Toyota Venza, and other property. The NACP also raised questions regarding the origin of over 1.4 million hryvnias in cash and the funds used by the official’s mother-in-law to purchase an apartment for her son.

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