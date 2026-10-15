The ECHR has begun hearing the cases brought by Ukrainian cash collectors against Hungary

The European Court of Human Rights has registered six applications filed by Ukrainian cash collectors from “Oschadbank” against Hungary regarding their alleged unlawful detention and torture.

Oschadbank reported this. The applications were filed on July 5, 2026. The ECHR Secretariat confirmed their registration and the assignment of official case numbers.

The complaints concern possible violations of Articles 3 and 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which prohibit torture and guarantee the right to liberty and security of person.

A similar procedure is expected for the seventh debt collector. Currently, the cases are in the initial written stage of consideration.

Source: Oschadbank

As a reminder, Andriy Sibiga, head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the Hungarian side has yet to explain the reasons for the detention of the seven Oschadbank cash collectors.

A team from the National Bank traveled to Budapest in response to the detention of Oschadbank employees.

Hungary has also accused the detained Oschadbank cash collectors of money laundering.

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