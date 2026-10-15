Poland has provided Ukraine with covert assistance to defend Kyiv

During a meeting on the sidelines of the European Union summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk discussed strengthening defense cooperation and protecting Ukrainian cities from Russian airstrikes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Warsaw for providing critically important assistance, specifically 20-millimeter ammunition for air defense systems. In addition, the head of state noted the transfer of classified military equipment designed to significantly strengthen the capital’s defenses against massive enemy strikes.

For his part, Donald Tusk reaffirmed Poland’s and the EU’s unwavering support for Ukraine, stressing that any actions or decisions that could play into Russia’s interests in this war are absolutely unacceptable to the European community.

Source: Radio Free Europe.

On September 16, it was reported that Poland is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine, which may include several PAC-3 anti-ballistic interceptor missiles for the U.S. Patriot air defense systems.

Earlier, Poland had transferred five Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which sparked a major scandal among the right-wing opposition.

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