Following the Russian attack on Lutsk, there were disruptions to the electricity and water supplies. According to local media reports, problems were reported in several neighborhoods of the city.

In Lutsk, following the Russian attack, some residents were left without electricity and water. Problems with water and electricity supply occurred in several neighborhoods of the city. Videos have appeared on social media showing lights going out in homes. However, the reports cited by the media do not provide complete information about the extent of the outages or the number of residents affected. At this time, there are also no details regarding the causes of the outages, the extent of the damage, or the timeline for restoring water and electricity service. The relevant authorities are expected to provide further details.

What Is Known About the Energy Ceasefire

Earlier, on October 11, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia had allegedly agreed to a so-called “energy truce.” This refers to a possible agreement to cease attacks on energy infrastructure. However, following Trump’s statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he knew nothing about such an agreement. At the same time, he expressed his readiness to take this step.

Thus, based on available information, there has been no confirmation of an agreed-upon energy ceasefire from Ukraine. Reports of power outages in Lutsk emerged amid discussions regarding a possible cessation of attacks on energy facilities. Details regarding the consequences of the attack in Lutsk and the restoration of utility services are expected from local authorities and relevant services. Local media reported on the disruptions.

The absence of active assaults by Russian troops in certain sectors of the front does not mean a lull or that the enemy has abandoned its offensive plans. In the Kupiansk and Velyka Burlutka sectors, Russian units are regrouping, restoring their combat readiness, and may be preparing for new attempts to retake lost positions.

Since the beginning of 2026, the Russian army has lost 350,260 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. The occupiers suffered their heaviest casualties in September—46,230 personnel.

During the first 14 days of October, the Ukrainian military recorded a significant increase in the number of Russian occupiers hit and eliminated. During this period, the figure rose by 24.65% compared to the same period in September, despite deteriorating weather conditions.

In September, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) verified an average of 445 non-recoverable and medical casualties among enemy personnel per day. According to UAS Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, this number corresponds to the full combat strength of a single battalion.

Over the three months of Operation “Crimean Circuit Breaker Off,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 456 power facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by UFS Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi. Over the past ten days, he said, the units struck another 44 energy facilities in the occupied territories.

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