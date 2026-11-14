Video: Kherson Has Chosen a New Date for City Day

Starting in 2027, Hero City Day in Kherson will be officially celebrated on November 11—the anniversary of the city’s liberation from Russian occupation. This was announced on November 14 by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

The initiative was developed with the participation of community representatives. The public discussion took place online from October 29 to November 12. This allowed residents of Kherson who had fled to other regions of Ukraine or abroad due to constant Russian shelling to cast their votes as well.

A total of 2,066 community members participated in the discussion. Ninety-four percent of participants voted in favor of celebrating Kherson, Ukraine’s Hero City, on November 11. According to Yaroslav Shanko, the corresponding decree has already been signed.

Until now, Kherson had celebrated City Day annually on the third Saturday of September.

Participants in the discussion also supported the proposal to designate March 1 as the Day of Honoring the Defenders of Kherson. 98% voted in favor of it.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/img-0739-1.mp4

This new commemorative date will serve as a reminder of those who stood up to defend the city at the start of the full-scale invasion. Among them are territorial defense fighters who, on March 1, 2022, engaged in an unequal battle with the occupiers in Buzkovy Park. On this day, the people of Kherson will also honor their fellow citizens who are still fighting in the ranks of the Defense Forces.

“The history of Kherson is our shared memory. And it is important that we make decisions together on how to preserve it and pass it on to future generations,” emphasized Yaroslav Shanko.

Earlier, Bezuhla accused Zaluzhny of lying about the liberation of Kherson.

The SBU announced that it had placed General Dvornikov, who led the capture of Kherson, under suspicion.

Four years later: how the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Kherson.

Read us on