In the Lviv region, a man was fined 51,000 hryvnias for a package

A resident of the Lviv region sent a package to the United States that was found to contain a drone detection system. The shipment was intercepted by customs officials at a sorting terminal near Lviv, and the Pustomyty District Court fined the man 51,000 hryvnias.

As established by the court, on June 3, 2025, the man arranged an international express shipment at “Nova Poshta” branch No. 35 in Khmelnytskyi to the city of Modesto (California, USA). The package contained a Kceoh-L (Mddsr1 Kseon-L) mobile drone detection system (drone detector) manufactured by Kseonix Technologies LLC, complete with four antennas.

This device is classified as a dual-use item, so exporting it abroad requires a special permit from the State Export Control Service of Ukraine, which the sender did not have. The very next day, June 4, the package was intercepted and seized during a customs inspection at the “Nova Poshta” Central Sorting Station at the “Lviv-Postal” customs post in the village of Murovane near Lviv.

In September 2026, the suspect entered into a plea agreement with a prosecutor from the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office. In determining the sentence, the court took into account a number of mitigating circumstances, including the fact that the man had no prior criminal record and was being held accountable for the first time. Additionally, the defendant had served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine under mobilization, where he received a positive evaluation, fully admitted his guilt, and cooperated with the investigation. As proof of his sincere remorse, he voluntarily donated 50,000 UAH to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Pustomyty District Court approved the plea agreement. The man was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 333 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the procedure for international transfers of goods subject to state export control) and was sentenced to a agreed-upon fine of 51,000 UAH (3,000 non-taxable minimum incomes). The seized drone detector was confiscated as state revenue.

The convicted man was also ordered to pay 22,764 hryvnias for the cost of the forensic examination.

Source: TSN

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