Kalashnik responded to Sokolov's accusations

Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, responded to statements by businessman Vladislav Sokolov regarding a debt of over 750 million hryvnias for work carried out as part of the Kyiv Region’s resilience plans. According to the minister, Sokolov does not head any of the four contracting organizations that are constructing power protection structures commissioned by the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

“After looking into the situation, I found out that Mr. Sokolov is a supplier of metal structures acting as a subcontractor. Under the terms of the contracts, subcontractors address all issues to the contractor, not to the client or to me. This also applies to any potential debt for work performed,” the minister emphasized.

Kalashnik recalled that he first met businessman Sokolov at a construction site in Slavutych. Later, the official crossed paths with the businessman at meetings at the Regional State Administration and the Ministry of Reconstruction. However, he did not give him any instructions.

“We are strangers to each other,” Minister Kalashnik briefly explained regarding his relationship with Sokolov.

The official added that, while serving as head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, he was unaware of the acquaintance between his then-first deputy, Ruslan Oliinyk (who coordinated construction work as part of the implementation of resilience plans—ed.), and Vladislav Sokolov. This was his comment on a joint photo of the two men that recently went viral online.

Source: Glavkom

Prior to this, Kalashnik denied allegations of misconduct during the construction of protective structures at energy facilities.

Businessman Vladislav Sokolov, who is implicated in the scandal surrounding the construction of defensive structures at energy facilities in the Kyiv region, has publicly responded for the first time to criticism regarding his luxurious apartment in Dnipro and a live crocodile in his terrarium. He explained the origin of his assets, denied any connection between his wealth and government contracts, and leveled accusations against the former head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and current Minister of Community and Territorial Development, Mykola Kalashnik.

Earlier, journalists managed to identify the mother of Vladislav Sokolov, a former candidate for the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council. It turned out that a significant portion of the property—including vehicles linked to the criminal investigation—is registered to 73-year-old Natalia.

Social media users drew attention to photos of the son of businessman Vladislav Sokolov, who is linked to an investigation into the possible embezzlement of public funds during the construction of protective structures for energy facilities.

After photos from the searches at businessman Vladislav Sokolov’s residence appeared, social media users turned their attention to his personal life. Journalist Marina Danilyuk-Yarmolaeva published photos of a woman named Anzhelika Oleksandrivna, who is likely his partner and was shown enjoying a luxurious vacation in Bali and Mexico. After the story gained attention, she closed her accounts.

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