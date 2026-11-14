Starting November 16, unmarked police cars will patrol the roads in two more regions of Ukraine

This was announced by Oleksiy Biloshitsky, head of the Ukrainian Patrol Police Department.

According to him, the special vehicles look no different from ordinary cars.

They are equipped with automatic speed detection systems that can measure speed both while moving and when stationary.

Speeding is automatically recorded in both directions—traffic flowing in the same direction and oncoming traffic—without stopping the offender’s vehicle.

In addition to speed enforcement, patrol crews respond to other dangerous traffic violations.

These include running a red light, crossing a double solid line, and driving into oncoming traffic.

“In such cases, police officers can stop the driver and hold them administratively liable,” noted Oleksiy Biloshitsky.