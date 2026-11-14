Ukraine plans to build 21 temporary river crossings, eight of which will be in Kyiv

According to a decision by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Headquarters, 21 temporary bridge crossings are to be constructed in Ukraine, including eight across the Dnipro River in the capital. Contractors have already begun construction on two of the Kyiv crossings, said Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister of Recovery, Infrastructure, and Transport, during a closed-door meeting with journalists.

“Essentially, these will be parallel bridges to the existing ones (which have been damaged by Russian missile strikes—Ed.). Their capacity will be 30–40% of that of the existing bridges,” the official noted.

According to Kalashnik, the State Agency for Recovery is the client for the project. The contractors are the companies “Avtomagistral-Pivden” and “Autostrada.” They were among the top five contractors for the presidential “Great Construction” project. Completion of the two projects is scheduled for the end of February 2027.

The minister clarified that the necessary structures for building the temporary bridges are being provided as donor aid by American, French, and Japanese partners.

The minister added that the Kyiv authorities intend to amend the budget and allocate 1 billion hryvnia in co-financing for the construction of two temporary bridges across the Dnipro River, according to Glavkom.

Russia wants to divide Ukraine along the Dnipro River and make life difficult for Ukrainians—Zelenskyy.

Russia is preparing a new strike against Ukraine’s energy sector and bridges across the Dnipro.

Russia has modernized its Iskander missiles for more precise strikes on Ukraine’s bridges — The Telegraph.

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