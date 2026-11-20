Ukraine plans to launch the “Industrial Ramstein” program in January 2027 to help businesses affected by Russian attacks restore and modernize their production facilities.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi made this announcement during the German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin.

The program will provide assistance to Ukrainian companies in purchasing new equipment, restoring production capacity, and modernizing their facilities. According to Koretsky, Germany has already contributed to this initiative.

The government has identified expanding economic cooperation with Germany as a separate priority, particularly involving German companies in joint investment projects and the future reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister emphasized that preparations for investment projects must begin now, without waiting for the war to end, as developing documentation, assessing economic feasibility, selecting technologies, and finding partners all take time.

Source: Ukrinform.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a pilot program allowing critical infrastructure enterprises to join the state air defense system under the leadership of military command.

At the government meeting, criteria were agreed upon for restructuring the debts of enterprises whose infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged by the enemy and is located in areas of active combat operations.

The Verkhovna Rada is proposing to review the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision prohibiting businesses from operating during a yellow-level air raid alert in the absence of shelters. A corresponding recommendation was made by a parliamentary committee.

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