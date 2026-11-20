As of November 20, Ukraine has managed to repatriate 2,833 children who were illegally deported to Russia or moved to the temporarily occupied territories. Efforts to repatriate Ukrainian children who are under Russian control are ongoing.

“2,833 as of this morning,” Pasternak noted.

For her part, Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa, who was present at the ceremony, thanked Ukraine’s international partners for returning the illegally deported children to Ukraine.

“About 1.6 million children are in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and are at risk of deportation,” she noted.

Prior to this, a ceremony was held to cancel the “With Ukraine in My Heart” postage stamp.

As noted by Ukrposhta, since the start of the full-scale invasion, thousands of Ukrainian children have endured the occupation and separation from their families. The stamp was issued to raise global awareness of this tragedy.





The stamp goes into circulation today, with a print run of 360,000 copies.

As reported by a Ukrinform correspondent, Andriy Pasternak, head of the Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War and Persons Illegally Deprived of Liberty as a Result of the Aggression Against Ukraine at the Security Service of Ukraine, made this statement during the presentation of the “With Ukraine in My Heart” stamp.

Six more children have been returned from the occupied Kherson region.

Another 14 children were returned to territory controlled by Ukraine

Another 11 children were successfully returned from the occupied Kherson region

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