The Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine has jumped on the popular trend surrounding GTA VI and used an image in the style of the famous video game to announce a recruitment drive for detectives.

The agency has opened nine positions in the Division of Detectives for Combating Transnational Crime and Conducting Financial Investigations.

Financial Investigations and Criminal Proceeds Detection Unit

Employees of the unit will analyze financial transactions, track the movement of funds as part of investigations, and identify the sources of criminal proceeds.

Vacancies:

Senior Detective — 2 positions, competitive selection processes No. 481 and No. 482;

Detective — 2 positions, competitive selection processes No. 478 and No. 480.

Detective Division for Investigating Crimes Related to International Aid and Financing

Detectives will investigate crimes related to the receipt and use of international aid and funding. Specifically, they will determine how and for what purposes the received funds were used.

Open Positions:

Senior Detective — 2 positions, competitive selection processes No. 475 and No. 476;

Detective — 2 positions, competitive selection processes No. 474 and No. 477.

International Investigations and Asset Recovery Division

The specialist will work on criminal cases with an international component, participate in asset tracing, and gather information necessary for their recovery.

Job Opening:

Detective — 1 position, competitive selection No. 473.

Applications for the competitive selection processes will be accepted until November 30, 2026.

The BEB has announced competitive selection processes for four senior detective positions and five detective positions across three departments.

The latest installment in Rockstar’s popular Grand Theft Auto VI video game series sold 24.58 million copies in the first 24 hours after its release. Total revenue from the game’s sales exceeded $2.3 billion.

It was previously reported that the video game Grand Theft Auto VI could generate approximately $1.84 billion in revenue for publisher Take-Two Interactive on its first day of release. Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated sales of the game at 19.1 million copies as of Thursday morning.

GTA 6 set records for viewership on streaming platforms immediately after its launch. The total peak audience on Twitch, Kick, and YouTube reached 7.6 million people. On Twitch alone, more than 3.29 million users watched the game simultaneously—a new record for the platform’s gaming category.

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