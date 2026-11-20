On the morning of November 20, weather conditions in the highlands of the Carpathians deteriorated significantly. A storm, snowfall, strong winds, and icing were recorded on Mount Pip Ivan. Dangerous weather conditions are also forecast for the Ivano-Frankivsk region throughout the day.

Westerly winds reached 21 m/s. The air temperature was -3°C. Due to high humidity, surfaces were becoming icy.

“Warning! Storm,” the rescuers emphasized.

Photos released show that in some places, a thin layer of snow covered the ground and buildings. Visibility in the highlands was very low.

According to the forecast from the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, cloudy weather with some clear spells is expected in the region on November 20. A westerly wind will blow at a speed of 7–12 m/s.

By the end of the day, dangerous gusts of westerly wind at 15–20 m/s are forecast for Ivano-Frankivsk and the region.

“Danger Level 1, yellow,” forecasters warned.

Daytime temperatures will be:

in Ivano-Frankivsk — +9…+11°C ;

in the Ivano-Frankivsk region — +8…+13°C ;

in the highlands throughout the day — from -2°C to +3°C.

“Medical-meteorological conditions: Type 3. Visibility on roads is 4–6 km,” the regional hydrometeorological center reported.

According to mountain rescue services in the Carpathian region, as of 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2026, it was cloudy and foggy on Mount Pip Ivan, with snow falling.

On Friday, November 20, temperatures in Kyiv will begin to drop. The capital is expected to have overcast skies with rain, and temperatures throughout the day will range from +5° to +7°.

On Friday, November 20, 2026, cloudy and rainy weather will prevail across Ukraine. In the west, significant precipitation is forecast overnight; in the Carpathians, rain mixed with wet snow is expected; and in the south, wind gusts will reach 24 m/s.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to weather forecasters.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, but overall, the month may be warmer than the climate norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.

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