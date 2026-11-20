On Friday, November 20, the dollar continued to decline in value at Ukrainian currency exchange offices. The euro also fell in value for both buying and selling.

At the same time, the value of the dollar and the euro at banks varies depending on the financial institution and the chosen exchange method.

Exchange Rates at Currency Exchange Offices

According to Minfin, as of Friday morning, November 20, the dollar is being bought at currency exchange offices for 45.27 hryvnia (-28 kopecks) and sold for 45.48 hryvnia (-26 kopecks).

The euro is currently being bought at exchange offices for 50.00 hryvnia (-23 kopecks) and sold for 50.30 hryvnia (-28 kopecks).

Exchange Rates at Banks

The average exchange rate for the dollar at banks is 44.98 hryvnia for buying and 45.52 hryvnia for selling.

Banks buy the euro at an average of 49.37 hryvnia and sell it at 50.19 hryvnia.

PrivatBank sells dollars at its branches for 45.55 hryvnia (-15 kopecks) and via card for 45.45 hryvnia (-21 kopecks). You can buy euros at bank branches for 50.20 hryvnia (-20 kopecks) and via card for 50.25 hryvnia (unchanged).

Oschadbank sells dollars via its app at 45.50 hryvnia (-10 kopecks) and via card at 45.65 hryvnia (-10 kopecks). You can buy euros via the app at 50.25 hryvnia (-10 kopecks) and by card at 50.45 hryvnia (-10 kopecks).

"PUMB" sells dollars at teller windows for 45.60 hryvnia (-20 kopecks) and at the commercial rate for 45.70 hryvnia (-10 kopecks). You can buy euros at bank branches for 50.20 hryvnia (-20 kopecks).

Monobank is selling dollars today at 45.44 hryvnia (-19 kopecks) and euros at 50.10 hryvnia (-10 kopecks).

This information is available on the NBU’s website.

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate for the U.S. dollar at 45.20 hryvnia for Thursday, November 19, 2026. Compared to Wednesday, November 18, when the U.S. dollar was trading at 45.34 hryvnia, its value has fallen by 14 kopecks.

On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, the dollar exchange rate at Ukrainian currency exchange offices remained unchanged for buying, while it fell slightly for selling. The euro fell in value for both buying and selling, while at banks, the currency’s value depends on the institution and the method of calculation.

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