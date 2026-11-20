On Friday, November 20, 2026, cloudy and rainy weather will prevail across Ukraine. Significant precipitation is forecast for the west overnight, with rain mixed with wet snow in the Carpathians, and wind gusts reaching 24 m/s in the south.

On November 20, an active cyclone will bring unstable weather with frequent rain of varying intensity. Atmospheric pressure will fluctuate, and humidity will remain high. In a relatively warm air mass, temperatures will remain above freezing at night due to overcast skies and will rise only slightly during the day. The exception is the south of the country, where it will be warmest both at night and during the day.

Cloudy. Moderate rain; at night, heavy rain in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia; in the Carpathians, heavy rain mixed with wet snow. Only in the northeast will there be no precipitation at night. The wind will be southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s (in some parts of the northern regions) and up to 24 m/s in the southern part. Temperatures at night will range from 2–7° above zero, and 8–13° in the south; during the day, 10–16°, and 2–7° in the northern part. In the Carpathians, temperatures will hover around 0° throughout the day.

On Friday, November 20, Kyiv will be cloudy with rain. The wind will be southeasterly, shifting to northwesterly, at 7–12 m/s, with gusts of 15–20 m/s in some areas during the day. Temperatures in the Kyiv region will range from 2–7° above zero at night and during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will range from 5–7° above zero at night and during the day.

Source: “Ukrhydrometcenter”

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climatological norm, according to weather forecasters.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatological norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.

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