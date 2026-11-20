On Friday, November 20, temperatures will begin to drop in Kyiv. Cloudy weather with rain is forecast for the capital, and temperatures will range from +5° to +7° throughout the day.

According to the forecast, the capital will be cloudy with rain. Winds will be variable, with speeds of 5–10 m/s. Atmospheric pressure will gradually rise to 732–736 mm Hg.

Most regions of Ukraine are expected to have cloudy weather with precipitation on Friday. Daytime temperatures will vary by region.

Lviv – +6° at night, +10° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Lutsk – +5° at night, +9° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Rivne – +5° at night, +9° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Ternopil – 6° at night, 9° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Khmelnytskyi – 6° at night, 8° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Ivano-Frankivsk – +6° at night, +12° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Uzhhorod – 6° at night, 12° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Chernivtsi – 6° at night, 12° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Vinnytsia – +6°...+8°, cloudy, rain.

Zhytomyr – +5° at night, +7° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Chernihiv – +3°...+6°, cloudy, rain.

Cherkasy – +5° at night, +8° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Kropyvnytskyi – +5° at night, +10° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Poltava – +4°...+7°, cloudy, rain.

Odesa – +1° at night, +15° during the day, cloudy with some sunny spells, rain.

Kherson – +9° at night, +15° during the day, cloudy with some sunny spells, rain.

Mykolaiv – +8° at night, +15° during the day, cloudy with some sunny spells, rain.

Zaporizhzhia – +6° at night, +13° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Sumy – 3° at night, 7° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Kharkiv – +3° at night, +8° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Dnipro – +6° at night, +11° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Simferopol – +9°...+15°, cloudy with some sunny spells, light rain.

Kramatorsk – +5° at night, +10° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Severodonetsk – +5° at night, +10° during the day, cloudy, rain.

Rainy weather will persist in most regions of the country on November 20, while relatively warmer air—up to +15°—is expected in the south.

On Friday, November 20, 2026, cloudy and rainy weather will prevail across Ukraine. In the west, significant precipitation is forecast overnight; in the Carpathians, rain mixed with wet snow is expected; and in the south, wind gusts will reach 24 m/s.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to weather forecasters.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, but overall, the month may be warmer than the climate norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.

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