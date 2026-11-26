Ukrainian gas stations have so far passed on only a portion of the drop in fuel prices to the retail market. At the same time, wholesale prices for gasoline and diesel have fallen much more significantly, so some of the savings may still reach end consumers.

According to an expert, the drop in fuel prices is linked to an increase in oil supply on the global market and a decline in demand. In contrast, during the summer and early fall, the situation was the opposite—oil prices rose significantly.

In mid-September, the price of refined fuel in Europe reached record highs: about $1,650 per metric ton of diesel and $1,400 per metric ton of high-octane gasoline.

However, the situation subsequently began to change. Oil exports from the Persian Gulf gradually resumed. In October, countries in the region—with the exception of Oman—supplied 18.4 million barrels per day to foreign markets. This is 26% less than pre-war levels, but significantly more than during the period of the most severe supply disruptions.

“The most important change is that global supply is recovering faster than demand,” said Sergey Sapegin.

At the same time, global demand for oil has begun to weaken. According to a forecast by the International Energy Agency (IEA), it will decline by 2.7 million barrels per day this year. Among the reasons are high energy prices, a deteriorating economic situation, and increased energy efficiency.

On November 13, the IEA revised its forecasts: instead of the expected oil shortage by the end of the year, the agency now anticipates a surplus in the fourth quarter. According to the organization, global oil supply rose to 105.4 million barrels per day in October, while inventories increased by 52 million barrels over the month. Deutsche Bank also estimated the supply surplus in the global market in October at approximately 1.7 million barrels per day.

Sapegin explained that since the beginning of November, the price of Brent crude has fallen from $111.56 to $86.60 per barrel, a drop of 22.4%. In addition, the market has become less sensitive to alarming news from the Persian Gulf, as it sees a gradual recovery in exports.

The decline in the price of finished fuel in Europe is of particular importance to Ukraine. Over the past 30 days, the price of A-95 gasoline has fallen from $1,150 to $850 per metric ton, and diesel from $1,500 to $1,150.

The Ukrainian wholesale market reacted to these changes quite quickly. According to the expert, over the past 30 days, the wholesale price of A-95 gasoline fell by 12.96 UAH/liter, and that of diesel fuel by 21.91 UAH/liter. At gas stations, the decrease was significantly smaller: 7.74 UAH per liter for gasoline and 6.10 UAH per liter for diesel.

Based on the data provided by the expert, the average fuel prices in Ukraine are as follows:

A-95 gasoline: retail price—82.26 UAH/liter, wholesale price—70.56 UAH/liter, estimated import cost—60.72 UAH/liter.

Diesel: retail price — 97.52 UAH/liter, wholesale price — 80.27 UAH/liter, calculated import cost — 75.44 UAH/liter.

At the same time, as of November 24, the markup added by retailers to the wholesale price was 17.25 UAH/liter for diesel and 11.70 UAH/liter for gasoline. This indicates that gas stations have not yet fully passed on the decline in fuel prices on the wholesale market.

“The wholesale market has already undergone a much more significant correction than the retail market, so we can expect that part of the price reduction will reach the end consumer,” Sapegin added.

This was stated by Serhiy Sapegin, director of the “Psychea” Scientific and Technical Center.

On Thursday, November 26, Ukrainian gas station chains continued to lower fuel prices.

The largest gas station chains updated their fuel prices. The average price per liter of A-95 gasoline is 82.45 UAH, and diesel is 98.18 UAH.

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