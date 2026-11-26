On Thursday, November 26, Ukrainian gas station chains continued to lower fuel prices.

SOCAR significantly lowered the prices of gasoline and diesel, while Ukrnafta and UPG reduced the cost of diesel fuel, and OKKO, WOG, and UPG adjusted their prices for autogas.

Prices for certain types of fuel continue to fall on the Ukrainian market. The SOCAR chain cut prices the most.

SOCAR lowered prices for A-95 and NANO 95 gasoline by 3 UAH/liter—to 85.90 UAH/liter and 88.90 UAH/liter, respectively. NANO and NANO Extro diesel prices fell by 2 UAH/liter—to 101 UAH/liter and 104 UAH/liter, respectively.

Ukrnafta lowered prices for both grades of diesel fuel by 1 UAH/liter. Regular diesel costs 95.90 UAH/liter, while DP Energy costs 97.90 UAH/liter.

UPG reduced the price of upgDIESEL by 1 UAH/liter—to 97.90 UAH/liter—and EURO DIESEL by 94 kopecks, to 95.46 UAH/liter.

OKKO and WOG lowered the price of autogas by 60 kopecks—to 62.90 UAH/liter.

UPG lowered the price of gas by 1 UAH/liter to 60.90 UAH/liter.

Prices for other types of fuel at OKKO and WOG remained unchanged.

Prices at gas stations on November 26

OKKO

Pulls 100 Gasoline — 94.90 UAH/liter

Pulls 95 Gasoline — 87.90 UAH/L

A-95 Euro gasoline — 84.90 UAH/L

Pulls Diesel — 102.90 UAH/L

Euro Diesel — 99.90 UAH/L

LPG — 62.90 UAH/L (-60 kopecks)

WOG

Gasoline 100 — 94.90 UAH/L

Gasoline 95 (Mustang) — 87.90 UAH/L

95 Euro Gasoline — 84.90 UAH/L

Mustang diesel — 104.90 UAH/L

Euro-5 diesel — 99.90 UAH/L

LPG — 62.90 UAH/L (-60 kopecks)

SOCAR

NANO 100 Gasoline — 95.90 UAH/L

NANO 95 Gasoline — 88.90 UAH/L (-3 UAH)

A-95 Gasoline — 85.90 UAH/L (-3 UAH)

NANO Extro diesel — 104.00 UAH/L (-2 UAH)

NANO Diesel — 101.00 UAH/L (-2 UAH)

LPG — 63.50 UAH/L

“Ukrnafta”

95 Gasoline (Energy) — 82.90 UAH/L

A-95 Gasoline — 79.90 UAH/L

A-92 Gasoline — 77.90 UAH/L

Diesel (Energy) — 97.90 UAH/L (-1 UAH)

Diesel — 95.90 UAH/L (-1 UAH)

LPG — 61.90 UAH/L

UPG

UPG 100 gasoline — 93.90 UAH/L

UPG 95 Gasoline — 82.90 UAH/L

A-95 gasoline — 80.90 UAH/L

UPG DIESEL — 97.90 UAH/L (-1 UAH)

EURO DIESEL — 95.46 UAH/L (-94 kopecks)

LPG — 60.90 UAH/L (-1 UAH) The largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. The average price per liter of A-95 gasoline is 82.45 UAH, and for diesel, 98.18 UAH. Wholesale prices for onions in Ukraine rose by an average of 12% over the past week. Farmers are currently selling the vegetable for 10–16 UAH per kilogram. Meanwhile, greenhouse cucumbers have become significantly more expensive in Ukraine. Prices for greenhouse tomatoes continue to rise in Ukraine. Currently, sellers are offering the vegetables at 50–75 UAH per kilogram, which is on average 14% more expensive than at the end of last week.

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