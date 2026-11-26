The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Lieutenant General Yevhen Moysyuk and Major Valeriy Poida, a Hero of Ukraine, as deputy ministers of defense.

In his new position, Yevhen Moysyuk will be responsible for several key areas. These include the strategic development of the Defense Forces’ capabilities and preparing the country’s territory for defense.

When planning the development of the Defense Forces, combat experience, the actual needs of service members, and changes in the nature of modern warfare will be taken into account. To ensure the prompt alignment of priorities, Moysyuk will coordinate the Ministry of Defense’s interaction with the Verkhovna Rada and the government.

Another focus of his work will be coordinating with the regions to strengthen their readiness to repel armed aggression. Each region must become a full-fledged part of the state’s unified resilience system.

Yevhen Moysyuk has previously served as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Deputy Minister of Defense. He directly commanded troops and was responsible for their logistical support. He also oversaw the development of regulations, recruitment and mobilization systems, and military education, as well as the creation of a model for military careers and the armed forces of the future.

Valerii Poida will be responsible for the development of defense innovations and centers of excellence within the Ministry of Defense. The main task in this area is to shorten the time between a request from the military and the implementation of new technologies on the front lines.

To this end, plans are in place to strengthen coordination between combat units, developers, and Ministry of Defense departments.

Valeriy Poida has extensive experience in the field of air defense. During the full-scale invasion, he defended Ukrainian airspace along various sectors of the front. In 2026, he was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Earlier, Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky appointed Yevhen Davydov and Vasyl Hayvoron as deputies. Their predecessors, Andriy Leshchenko and Viktor Logachov, left their administrative posts and were assigned to other positions.

The Office of the Prosecutor General also reported that, due to these personnel changes, the acting Prosecutor General will issue a new order on the distribution of responsibilities among the agency’s leadership. This is intended to ensure the proper organization of its work.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has suspended the hiring of employees without competitive selection processes.

The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) is continuing its investigation into former Prosecutor General Kravchenko.

The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an internal investigation following new revelations regarding Operation Carthage.

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