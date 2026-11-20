The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting searches at the CLIPSE beauty salon in Uzhhorod, which is owned by Alla Baranovska, the ex-wife of People’s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko.

The investigative actions are taking place on the premises of the salon, located in the Silver Park residential complex. It is currently unknown under which criminal case the searches are being conducted.

In 2024, journalists speculated that Tyshchenko and Baranovska’s divorce might have been a sham. After the official dissolution of their marriage, they continued to live together, and the MP explained this by the need to raise their son together.

In addition, on February 15, 2024—almost a month after the divorce—Baranovska gave her ex-husband over 12.6 million hryvnias. Tishchenko listed this amount in his financial disclosure statement. The MP himself explained to journalists that after the divorce, they divided their joint property.

This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola, citing his own sources in law enforcement agencies.

As a reminder, MP Tishchenko faces new charges in a case involving extortion and money laundering.

Additionally, Tishchenko’s ex-wife gifted him over 12 million hryvnias.

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