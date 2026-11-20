Service members who are discharged from service are entitled to monetary compensation for all unused vacation days, including those from previous years. The Ministry of Defense explained which types of leave are taken into account in the calculation, how the payment amount is determined, and what needs to be verified before discharge.

Compensation is calculated for several types of unused leave. These include:

Annual basic leave. Its duration depends on years of service: up to 10 years—30 calendar days; 10 to 15 years—35 days; 15 to 20 years—40 days; more than 20 years—45 days.

Annual additional leave for special conditions of service —up to 15 calendar days, depending on the length of service under such conditions.

Additional leave is granted to military personnel who have children or an adult child with a childhood disability classified as subgroup A of Group I. The right to this leave is established by Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine “On Leave.”

Additional leave of 14 calendar days per year, specifically for combatants and persons with war-related disabilities.

Separate provisions for additional leave are set forth in the Law of Ukraine “On the Status of War Veterans and Guarantees of Their Social Protection.” During martial law, this leave may be granted with the permission of the military unit commander. If any of the entitled days remain unused, compensation for them is also provided upon discharge.

How the Number of Days for Compensation Is Determined

As a general rule, the number of days of annual basic leave for the year of discharge is calculated in proportion to the length of service: for each full month, 1/12 of the annual leave entitlement is counted. The days the service member has already used are subtracted from the resulting total. For the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the calculated duration is rounded up to the nearest full day.

At the same time, the full annual duration of basic leave is taken into account in the event of discharge:

due to age;

due to health reasons;

due to direct subordination to a close relative;

due to staff reductions;

during organizational measures.

The number of days of additional annual leave for special conditions of service is determined in accordance with the rules governing its granting. Unused vacation days from previous years are also included in the calculation. However, the 90-calendar-day limit for combined basic vacation does not apply to the number of days for which compensation may be received.

How to Calculate the Payment Amount

In the Armed Forces of Ukraine, compensation is calculated based on the pay grade corresponding to the last regular position held. Changes in years of service and pay grade standards are also taken into account.

The calculation includes:

base salary;

salary based on military rank;

seniority allowance;

monthly additional forms of pay, excluding bonuses.

To determine the daily compensation amount, the corresponding monthly pay is divided by 30. The result is then multiplied by the number of unused vacation days.

What to Check Before Discharge

The Ministry of Defense advises contacting your unit in advance to verify the number of unused days of basic leave for each year of service. This information should be cross-checked with excerpts from orders, leave slips, and other documents.

You should also verify whether the military unit has documentation confirming the right to additional leave. For example, the documents may lack information regarding a mobilized service member’s acquisition of combatant status and the date it was granted.

To have unused additional leave as a combatant recognized, the service member may submit a report and attach a copy of their combatant certificate. Similarly, the right to other types of additional leave must be confirmed with supporting documents.

The Finance Department performs the calculation after receiving an order to remove the service member from the personnel roster or an extract from it. The document must specify the number of days for which compensation is due.

After the payment is calculated, it is important to verify the amount. If the number of days or the amount of compensation does not match expectations, the service member may submit a report requesting that the data be verified and the calculation be corrected.

When Compensation Is Not Paid

The mere fact of accumulating unused vacation days during continued military service does not entitle a service member to claim monetary compensation. As a general rule, such payment is made in the year of discharge. It is also provided for in the event of a service member’s death or fatality.

If a service member is killed in action or dies, compensation for unused vacation days is paid to the persons designated by the service member in a personal directive in the event of capture. The funds are distributed in accordance with the shares specified in the document.

If no such directive exists, the right to receive the payment belongs to the persons specified in paragraph 6 of Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine “On Social and Legal Protection of Military Personnel and Members of Their Families.” The conditions established by law and the order of priority set forth in Order No. 37 are taken into account. If there are no persons entitled to the payment, the compensation becomes part of the estate.

To receive the funds, you must submit an application in any form addressed to the commander of the military unit where the deceased servicemember served. This can be done in paper or electronic form after the death certificate has been issued.

The application must be accompanied by copies of the applicant’s identification document, a document with a tax identification number (except as provided by law), the service member’s death certificate, and an extract from the information and analytical system regarding the individual’s criminal liability and any prior convictions.

Depending on the grounds for receiving the funds, documents proving family ties, the legal representative’s authority, or other circumstances may be required. The application must also specify the name of the bank and the current account number in IBAN format.

The complete list of documents is specified in paragraph 7 of Order No. 37. If technically feasible, some of the information may be obtained through electronic data exchange.

The commander of the military unit must decide whether to grant or deny compensation within 15 days of the application’s submission. The applicant is notified of the decision in writing. In the event of a denial, the reasons must be specified. If documents were missing for the payment to be processed, the applicant may resubmit the application after providing the missing documents. A denial may also be appealed in court.

Source: Judicial and Legal Newspaper

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