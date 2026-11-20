Ukrainian law enforcement officials, in collaboration with their counterparts from the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Lithuania, have concluded the international special operation “Connect,” aimed at dismantling a transnational network of fraudulent call centers. As part of the investigation, 16 individuals were notified of their status as suspects, and 39 individuals were extradited at the request of foreign law enforcement agencies.

According to the investigation, members of the criminal organization operated across four countries. In Ukraine, they established a network of call centers whose operators called citizens of European Union countries and, under various pretexts, tricked them into handing over money.

To carry out these schemes, the perpetrators used mass-calling technology, number spoofing, and specially designed scripts for communicating with potential victims.

In particular, the operators convinced people that unauthorized individuals had allegedly gained access to their bank accounts and that their savings were at risk. Under the pretext of protecting their funds, victims were instructed to transfer money to so-called secure accounts or convert it into cryptocurrency.

The prosecutor’s office noted that the final phase of the international special operation “Connect” took place on November 19. As a result, five more individuals were notified of their status as suspects in participation in a criminal organization and aiding and abetting fraud.

Four of these suspects are also charged with aiding and abetting completed attempted frauds committed by the criminal organization.

Three suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The issue of imposing pretrial detention as a preventive measure is currently being decided.

In total, 16 individuals have been charged as part of the criminal proceedings. Four of them are wanted internationally.

Separately, law enforcement officials reported the extradition of 39 individuals at the request of the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Lithuania. According to the investigation, those extradited were active members of a criminal organization linked to the “Khimprom” drug cartel.

The “Connect” special operation was conducted as part of a joint investigative team under the procedural supervision of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The investigation involved officers from the Main Investigative Directorate and the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine, as well as law enforcement agencies in the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Law enforcement officials continue to identify all those involved in the activities of this international fraud network.

At the same time, in accordance with the principle of the presumption of innocence, the suspects are presumed innocent until their guilt is proven by a court conviction.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Earlier, police uncovered a group of 14 people in Dnipro, including eight Polish citizens.

The proliferation of fraudulent call centers in Ukraine appears to be a targeted Russian sabotage operation, said NABU Director Semen Kryvonos.

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