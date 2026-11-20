On Saturday, November 21, Ukraine will continue to experience relatively warm but rainy weather. However, a cold snap will begin on Sunday and intensify early next week.

On November 21, rain is expected in the western and northern regions. Wet snow is possible in the Carpathians. In the evening, precipitation is also expected in the Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions. No significant precipitation is forecast for the rest of Ukraine.

“Air temperatures will hold off the advance of the cold air mass, but not for long,” the expert noted.

On Saturday afternoon, temperatures will range from +4 to +7 degrees; in the central regions, from +5 to +10 degrees; and in the south of the country, temperatures will rise to +10 to +15 degrees.

As early as Sunday, it will begin to get colder in Ukraine. And on Monday, temperatures could drop to zero degrees even during the day.

In Kyiv on Saturday, November 21, there will be intermittent rain. The daytime temperature will be around +6 degrees.

On Sunday, November 22, no significant precipitation is expected in the capital, but it will get colder. By the end of the week, the air temperature will drop to about +3 degrees.

Weather forecaster Natalka Didenko reported this on Facebook.

On Friday, November 20, temperatures in Kyiv will begin to drop. Cloudy weather with rain is forecast for the capital, and temperatures will range from +5° to +7° throughout the day.

On Friday, November 20, 2026, cloudy and rainy weather will prevail across Ukraine. In the west, significant precipitation is forecast overnight; in the Carpathians, rain mixed with wet snow is expected; and in the south, wind gusts will reach 24 m/s.

November in Ukraine is expected to be warmer than the climate norm, according to weather forecasters.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, but overall, the month may be warmer than the climate norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.

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