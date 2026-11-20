The High Anti-Corruption Court continued the preliminary hearing in the “Clean City” case, which concerns a scheme to seize land plots in Kyiv. On November 20, former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi, who is currently in Vienna, joined the proceedings for the first time. The former council member participated in the hearing via videoconference.

Among the defendants are former Kyiv City Council member Denys Komarnytskyi, who is in hiding in Vienna; former deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration Oleksandr Spasibko and Petro Olenych; Mykhailo Terentyev, chairman of the Kyiv City Council’s Land Commission; Olena Marchenko, a member of that commission; and others.

Komarnytskyi appeared at the hearing online.

“This is the very same Komarnytskyi who, according to media reports, was taken to the border in February 2025 under the cover of a camouflaged vehicle marked ‘200.’ Later, ‘Ukrainska Pravda’ journalist Mykhailo Tkach found him in Vienna,” the CPC recalls.

Former freelance employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), officers from the Strategic Investigations Department of the Transcarpathian Police, and a local deputy were involved in organizing the escape.

A prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office objected to allowing the defendants, who are wanted by authorities, to participate in the hearing via videoconference. However, the court permitted their participation in the preliminary hearing.

“It is worth noting the situation with one of the defendants—Roman Blumin. He terminated his contract with his defense attorney, which made it impossible to continue the preliminary hearing,” the CPC writes.

At the same time, the court decided to consider issues not related to Blumin.

This is reported by the Anti-Corruption Center.

As a reminder, the High Anti-Corruption Court will hear Komarnytskyi’s case involving land corruption in Kyiv.

“The Overseer” of Kyiv? How Denys Komarnytskyi Became a Subject of NABU Investigations.

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