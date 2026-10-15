ARMA has put 100 seized railcars from Russia up for sale

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has put 100 seized Russian-made railcars up for sale. The lot includes 80 open cars for industrial and bulk cargo and 20 covered cars. According to the agency, their technical condition was assessed as good or satisfactory during a visual inspection.

ARMA has begun the sale of 100 seized Russian-made railcars. The agency plans to sell the property through official procedures and allocate the proceeds to the state budget. All railcars are currently located at rail stations operated by regional branches of JSC “Ukrzaliznytsia.” Based on the results of the inspections, their external condition was deemed good or satisfactory. However, ARMA’s statement does not specify the price of the lot or the exact date of the sale.

Which railcars are up for sale

The lot includes two types of railcars.

80 open-top railcars. These are used to transport industrial and bulk cargo. This type of rolling stock is particularly suitable for transporting coal, ore, crushed stone, and other materials that do not require a covered car body.

20 covered multipurpose railcars. They are designed to transport cargo that needs to be protected from rain, snow, and other precipitation.

Thus, a total of 100 railcars have been put up for sale. All of them remain at the rail stations of Ukrzaliznytsia’s regional divisions. ARMA noted that the visual condition of the railcars is rated as good or satisfactory. However, this rating does not mean that each railcar does not require an additional technical inspection before further use.

Where the proceeds from the sale will go

ARMA emphasizes that the sale of seized property of Russian origin allows for additional revenue to be generated for the state budget. The sale is taking place within the framework of official procedures for managing seized assets. This approach is intended to ensure the lawful sale of the property and the receipt of funds by the state.

At the same time, the agency’s statement does not specify the expected value of all 100 railcars. There is also currently no information on the potential amount of revenue the budget will receive upon completion of the sale. ARMA is responsible for locating and managing seized assets. The sale of such property is one way to generate revenue from assets that their former owners cannot freely use. The next step is to sell the railcars through the established procedures. The results of this sale should indicate how much revenue will be generated for the state budget, according to the agency’s press service.

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) is preparing a competitive selection process to appoint an administrator for the assets of the company “Volytsia-Agro,” which is linked to former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi.

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