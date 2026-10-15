The government has prepared documents for international aid to Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers has completed the preparation of the documents required to receive international financial assistance in 2026. According to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, all necessary decisions were adopted by October 15. Ukraine must now submit requests to the European Commission and complete the approval procedures with EU member states.

The Ukrainian government has fulfilled its part of the obligations necessary to receive international financial assistance in 2026. By October 15, the Cabinet of Ministers had adopted all the required resolutions, orders, and other documents. “Today, the government has completed its part of the obligations on which the receipt of international financial assistance in 2026 depends,” he wrote.

According to the prime minister, Ukraine must now move on to the next stage—submitting the relevant requests to the European Commission. This will be followed by the mandatory approval procedures with EU member states. “As I promised, all resolutions, orders, and regulatory documents were adopted by October 15. Next comes the submission of the relevant requests to the European Commission, the mandatory coordination procedures with EU member states, and only then will we await the arrival of the funds,” Koretsky noted. Thus, the completion of the government’s work does not yet mean that the funds will arrive immediately. First, Ukraine must go through the prescribed procedures with its European partners.

Aid also depends on other partners

Koretsky emphasized that such procedures are not limited to cooperation with the European Union. Ukraine must also meet the relevant requirements to receive support from other international partners. According to the prime minister, the government is trying to expedite the process at every stage to avoid delays in the receipt of funding.

International aid remains vital for Ukraine, as it enables the country to meet its needs amid a full-scale war. At the same time, receiving funds depends not only on decisions by the Cabinet of Ministers but also on fulfilling agreements with partners and finalizing the necessary approvals.

The Verkhovna Rada supported important bills

Separately, Koretskyi reported that this week the Verkhovna Rada supported a number of important bills related to the Ukraine Facility program, agreements with the International Monetary Fund, and other mechanisms of international support. The Prime Minister thanked the members of parliament who voted in favor of these decisions.

The Ukraine Facility is a financial support program for Ukraine provided by the European Union. It provides funding subject to the fulfillment of specific requirements and the implementation of reforms. Therefore, the adoption of the necessary laws is one of the components of Ukraine’s cooperation with the EU. At the same time, according to Koretsky, the parliament’s work does not end there. Ahead lie the next plenary weeks, during which lawmakers will need to consider other decisions related to Ukraine’s obligations to its international partners.

The government is counting on continued cooperation

Koretsky emphasized that the government fulfilling its part of the work is just one stage in the process of obtaining international financial assistance. To receive the funds, cooperation with the European Commission, EU countries, and other partners must continue. “The government is 100% ready to cooperate,” the prime minister stated.

Thus, the Cabinet of Ministers has completed the preparation of the necessary documents within the established timeframe. The next step is to submit requests and go through international approval procedures. The Prime Minister’s statement does not specify exactly when Ukraine will receive the funds. Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi announced this on his Telegram channel.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a draft law from the Ministry of Finance aimed at bringing tax rules into line with European Union standards.

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