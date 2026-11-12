The hospital where Iryna Fedyshyn lost her daughter announced personnel changes

St. Anne’s Hospital in Lviv, where singer Iryna Fedyshyn lost her daughter Veronika at 35 weeks of pregnancy, announced personnel changes and operational adjustments following an inspection by the Ministry of Health.

Specifically, the doctor who examined the singer at home prior to her hospitalization no longer works at the hospital. Meanwhile, the doctor who oversaw the singer’s pregnancy is currently not involved in providing care to patients.

The hospital administration shared the findings and next steps on Instagram. The statement came after the artist’s husband, Vitaliy Chovnik, publicly named the doctors the family had consulted on the day of the tragedy and described the violations identified by the Ministry of Health.

The hospital once again expressed its condolences to the family and acknowledged that no administrative decisions or investigations could compensate for the loss of a child. At the same time, hospital officials agreed on the need to improve the facility’s operations and announced specific measures based on the results of the ministry’s investigation and an internal review.

“The doctor who examined Iryna at home prior to her hospitalization has been terminated. However, this does not negate the need for a professional assessment of her actions. The doctor who managed Iryna’s pregnancy is currently not involved in providing medical care to patients. An investigation into the circumstances of this tragedy is ongoing, and based on its findings, management decisions will be made and implemented,” the clinic stated.

An investigation by the Ministry of Health at the Lviv hospital revealed seven violations following the tragedy involving Iryna Fedyshyn.

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn spoke in detail for the first time about the tragedy she experienced during her pregnancy.

In addition to personnel decisions, the medical facility announced organizational changes. Specifically, additional specialists have been brought in to provide round-the-clock ultrasound diagnostics. They have also addressed some of the shortcomings, though they did not specify which ones.

Currently, the administration is “reviewing the procedures for providing emergency care and patient pathways.” Specifically, they plan to organize additional training for medical staff, particularly regarding the recognition of critical conditions, adherence to medical protocols, and interdepartmental coordination.

“We plan to involve independent specialists in obstetrics and gynecology to improve the hospital’s operations. We must address all observations raised by the Ministry of Health’s state oversight within the specified timeframes. We will also improve hospital conditions and logistical support. We will keep you informed about this,” hospital representatives added.

Read us on