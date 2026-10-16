Mykhailo Fedorov will teach at the Ukrainian Catholic University

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov became a guest lecturer at the Ukrainian Catholic University (UCU).

He is teaching a course titled “Architecture of Public Policy” for students in the master’s program in “Public Management and Administration.”

Fedorov emphasized that public administration requires a high degree of responsibility, as the lives of millions of people depend on the decisions made.

University officials noted that inviting experts with practical experience helps students better understand the mechanisms of public administration and how to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world situations.

Source: Ukrainian Catholic University

Former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that Ukraine is gradually losing its advantage in the war and has only a few months to make important changes. In his view, the country lacks a clear plan for victory, and bureaucracy, corruption, and the slow adoption of new technologies are preventing it from realizing its full potential. At the same time, Fedorov believes that Ukraine still has the opportunity to turn the situation around.

Fedorov stated that Ukraine is gradually losing the war.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said he does not rule out running in the upcoming presidential election.

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