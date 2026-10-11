The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is working to establish a system for exporting domestic defense products. At the same time, the top priority remains meeting the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which must be provided with the necessary weapons and equipment.

Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara made this statement during a meeting with journalists.

Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara emphasized that the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces remain the top priority. Products that exceed these needs and do not pose a risk to the Ukrainian military’s supply chain may be exported.

According to the Ministry of Defense, exports are intended to serve as an additional source of revenue for the defense sector. The ministry is developing a mechanism whereby a portion of export revenues will be allocated to meet the needs of the Defense Forces.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

As a reminder, Ukraine is developing its own jet engines for various types of weapons.

We should also note that the Ministry of Defense has advocated for maintaining the maximum number of employees in the defense industry.

Ukraine is also creating a multi-layered defense against jet-powered drones.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has increased its drone procurement by 300% compared to 2025.

Read us on