A pretrial investigation has been launched in the Khmelnytskyi region following an incident in which a group of people broke into a private home. A video of the incident had previously been shared online.

The footage shows people in military and civilian clothing opening a window and entering the house. However, their affiliation with the TCC has not been officially confirmed.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has appealed to the Office of the Prosecutor General, demanding that the participants in the incident be identified and the legality of their actions be verified. The information has already been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets (Ombudsman).

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified that he is suspected of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had deserted his military unit, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified that he is suspected of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had deserted his military unit, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

Earlier, in the Cherkasy region, a servicemember of the Military Law Enforcement Service was notified that he was suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing officials. According to investigators, he demanded $5,000 in exchange for helping the soldier avoid liability for deserting his military unit and for arranging for him to serve in the rear.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) exposed military personnel who, in exchange for bribes, processed returns from AWOL.

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