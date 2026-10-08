In the Khmelnytskyi region, a couple officially tied the knot after 60 years together

In the Shepetivka District of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, an 84-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman officially registered their marriage. The couple had lived together for over 60 years before formally legalizing their relationship.

Boris Androshchuk, 84, and Lyudmila Hryshchak, 81, are from the Yampil community.

On October 6, the couple officially registered their marriage at the local Administrative Services Center. They have been together for 60 years. The couple currently lives in the village of Myklashi.

“Six decades of life together are a testament to how strong feelings can be when you have someone by your side with whom you want to share joys and hardships, everyday life and holidays. And today, after so many years together, Boris Kuzmovich and Lyudmila Vasylivna have taken another important step—they have officially united their lives,” reads a post by the village council.

This was reported by the Yampil Village Council.

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