Law enforcement officials have notified four individuals involved in a scheme to illegally export more than 4.7 metric tons of Ukrainian amber that they are under suspicion. The stones were smuggled abroad under the guise of amber from Lithuania.

It is noted that the suspects used companies registered in Ukraine and Lithuania to create documentary evidence of the amber’s allegedly legal origin.

“In April 2026, 5.9 metric tons of mostly fine amber—stones, dust, and sand weighing up to 2 grams each—were imported from Lithuania to Ukraine. At the same time, the documents specified significantly larger particle sizes of up to 1,000 grams. According to the investigation, the customs clearance process also relied on gemological reports prepared without actually examining the stones, based solely on documents sent to the expert via a messaging app,” the statement reads.

The investigation established circumstances that may indicate the fictitious nature of such imports. In particular, the drivers who, according to the documents, were transporting amber from Lithuania, and the director of the Lithuanian importing company were not actually present there. The Ukrainian company also failed to make payments under the supply contract.

According to investigators, the import of small pieces of amber was used to create documents that subsequently allowed amber illegally mined in Ukraine to be passed off as goods of foreign origin.

According to the OGP, warehouses were set up in several regions of Ukraine where large-sized amber was delivered without documents proving its legal origin. There, the stones were sorted, weighed, packaged, and prepared for export.

“In April–June 2026, while processing several shipments for export, documents were submitted to customs authorities in which Lithuania was listed as the country of origin for the amber. In fact, Ukrainian amber was being exported abroad,” the OGP emphasized.

In total, more than 4.7 metric tons of amber with an estimated value of 10.7 million hryvnias were moved across the customs border through this scheme.

As part of the investigation into the group’s activities, more than 20 searches were conducted. Four individuals were notified of their status as suspects in the smuggling of goods committed by an organized group through the abuse of official position (Part 3 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code). The issue of imposing preventive measures on the suspects is currently being decided.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

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