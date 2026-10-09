Zelenskyy Warned the U.S. of the Consequences of Easing Sanctions Against Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the U.S. decision to allow Russia to sell diesel fuel. The Ukrainian president stated that easing sanctions without an agreement to halt attacks would only give Moscow more opportunities to continue the war. Instead, Kyiv is proposing that the U.S. agree to a mutual cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure.

The president emphasized that concessions to Russia will not bring peace any closer. In his view, allowing the sale of petroleum products will provide Moscow with additional resources to continue the war. “Gifts to Putin will not lead to peace or any benefit for the civilized world. Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and acts of treachery. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged,” Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy recalled the Russian strikes that followed the easing of sanctions

The president also mentioned the decision in Europe to lift sanctions against Russian oligarchs. According to him, Russia did not stop attacking Ukraine after that. On the contrary, the strikes and shelling continued. Among the examples, Zelenskyy cited a missile strike on a residential building in Pryluky, the use of aerial bombs against city buses in Kramatorsk, and constant attacks on energy infrastructure. Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa, and other cities have come under Russian attack.

As a result of these attacks, civilians are being killed and wounded. As the president emphasized, there have been dozens of deaths and hundreds of casualties. Zelenskyy believes that Russia is escalating its terror campaign because it cannot achieve its objectives on the front lines. In his assessment, the Russian army on the front lines is weaker this year than at any other point during the full-scale war.

At the same time, according to the president, Vladimir Putin is trying to use closed-door negotiations to secure an easing of sanctions. This, Zelenskyy believes, would allow Russia to buy time and continue its military operations.

The president urged the U.S. not to make concessions to Moscow without specific agreements on de-escalating the war. “Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is a clear sign of weakness. This plays into Russia’s hands, allowing it to kill more people, wage war longer, respect the U.S. even less, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine Proposes Agreement with the U.S. on Strikes Against Energy Infrastructure

According to the president, Ukraine is ready for reciprocal steps that will help reduce the intensity of hostilities. The U.S. team is already aware of Kyiv’s position on such an agreement.

Zelenskyy proposed a ceasefire on attacks against energy facilities on both sides. According to him, Ukraine is prepared to refrain from attacking Russian oil refineries if Russia stops destroying Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. “Ukraine will not destroy Russian oil refineries if Russia does not destroy our energy infrastructure. We are proposing exactly this kind of agreement to the United States and believe that the United States has sufficient influence to achieve such a compromise,” the president said.

Zelenskyy Outlined the Conditions for Ending the War

During their visit to Kyiv, a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress met with Ukrainian officials. The American representatives asked Zelenskyy what it would take to end the war. The president replied that Ukraine needs strong support from the United States, as well as increased pressure on Russia. Among the necessary steps, he cited sanctions in accordance with the legislation associated with Senator Lindsey Graham.

Zelenskyy called on Washington to support the defense of Ukrainians and to have a tough conversation with Moscow. According to him, the goal should be a real reduction in the intensity of hostilities and concrete agreements, not further concessions to the Kremlin. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his address.

On October 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kyiv with a U.S. congressional delegation consisting of Roger Wicker, Kevin Cramer, Mark Vici, and Dan Crenshaw. The talks took place amid air raid alerts and ongoing Russian drone attacks on critical infrastructure.

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