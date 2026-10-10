Lviv is switching to a new system for warning of Russian air attacks

Starting Monday, October 12, a new air threat alert system will be implemented in Lviv. Residents will be warned about the threat level based on the type of potential attack, as is currently the case in Kyiv.



According to the mayor, Lviv will now have two air threat levels: yellow and red.

A yellow alert will be declared in the event of a threat of an attack by strike drones.

The red alert level will be issued in the event of a missile, missile-drone, or massive drone threat.

In addition, the procedure for signaling the end of an air raid alert will change. The all-clear will be announced by a female voice, and the siren will no longer be used.

This was announced by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

As a reminder, on the morning of October 10, Russian troops attacked western regions of Ukraine with drones.

On the night of October 9–10, Russian terrorist forces attacked Ivano-Frankivsk five times.

Since the morning of October 10, Russian terrorists have been attacking Kyiv from the air. The capital has now come under fire from ballistic missiles.

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