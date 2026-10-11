Exchange Rates as of October 11: How Much Are the Dollar, Euro, and Zloty Worth?

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has published the official exchange rates for Sunday, October 11, 2026.

Compared to the previous banking day, October 10, the value of the U.S. dollar, the euro, the British pound sterling, the Polish zloty, and the Swiss franc remained unchanged.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the following official exchange rates for foreign currencies:

U.S. dollar — 44.85 UAH ;

Euro — 50.13 UAH ;

Polish zloty — 11.45 UAH.

The exchange rates for the British pound sterling and the Swiss franc also remained at the previous day’s levels.

Currency movements over the week were mixed. The U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc appreciated, while the euro, the Polish zloty, and the British pound sterling depreciated.

Thus, despite no changes in the official exchange rates of major currencies compared to October 10, fluctuations occurred in the foreign exchange market over the week.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine approved a major update to the rules governing the insurance sector. The regulator revised the procedure for authorizing insurance intermediaries in the specialized Registry and adjusted the requirements for the sale of insurance and reinsurance products.

In addition, the National Bank of Ukraine raised the official exchange rates for the dollar and the euro on Monday, October 12. Following a previous decline, both currencies rose in value again.

The NBU set the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro as of October 7.

The NBU fined the payment company iPay 16.5 million hryvnia.

monobank may introduce a fee for transfers to cards issued by other banks.

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