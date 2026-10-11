In 2026, DOT contracted for 300% more drones than last year

In 2026, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency, part of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, contracted for 300% more drones than it did in all of 2025. Over the past few months, the volume of contracts for various types of drones has increased approximately 5.5 times compared to the same period last year.

“In 2026, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency, part of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, contracted for 300% more UAVs than last year. Over the past few months, the Agency has contracted for approximately 5.5 times more drones of various types than during the same period in 2025,” the Ministry of Defense stated.

The volume of FPV drone contracts in 2026 has already exceeded the figure for all of 2025 by 54%. At the same time, the volume of deliveries of such drones has increased nearly 3.7-fold.

The Ministry of Defense explained that this increase was made possible by international support and the development of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

“These figures were made possible by targeted support from international partners and the scaling up of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex’s capabilities,” the ministry noted.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Telegram.

Recently, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency fully contracted the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ requirement for tactical headsets for 2026. A total of 40,000 units of equipment were procured.

As a reminder, the DOT Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has secured contracts to supply 99.5% of the verified requirements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service for winter clothing and equipment for the 2026–2027 season.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved the Shablya MK19(M) remotely controlled combat module for use by the troops. It is equipped with an MK19 40-mm automatic grenade launcher.

The Ministry of Defense has standardized and authorized the use of “Nebokray” mobile workshops within the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The system is designed for the repair and maintenance of drones.

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