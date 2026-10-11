Zelenskyy Outlines Condition for Holding Presidential Elections in Ukraine — Sky News

Ukraine is ready to hold presidential elections if Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this condition.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“If Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire, Ukraine will hold elections,” Zelenskyy said.

The head of state’s statement on this matter came after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly called on the Ukrainian people to elect a new leader, according to Sky News.

Earlier, Elon Musk, following Trump’s lead, criticized Zelenskyy.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that, had he been president, Russia’s invasion allegedly would not have taken place.

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