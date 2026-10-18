Nearly 2,700 drones in a week — Sibiga cited data on Russian attacks

Russia has failed to fulfill any of its obligations under the declared energy ceasefire and continues to attack Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga. In a post on social media platform X, he reported that since U.S. President Donald Trump announced the energy ceasefire, Russia has carried out 76 attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities. Due to the Russian strikes, tens of thousands of Ukrainian families remain without electricity. “The message couldn’t be clearer: Moscow has failed to honor any of its commitments,” Sibiga emphasized.

According to the minister, Russia continues its massive airstrikes. In just one week, Russian forces launched nearly 2,700 attack drones against Ukraine, dropped 1,700 aerial bombs, and fired 66 missiles. Sibiga also stated that Moscow is seeking to secure an easing of sanctions without changing its behavior. In his view, Russia is trying to preserve the revenue that helps finance the war, while creating the appearance of diplomatic efforts without any real commitment to stop the killing of Ukrainians.

Sybiga urged against easing sanctions

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry warned international partners against easing economic pressure on Russia. He believes that such a move could provide the Kremlin with additional resources to continue the war against Ukraine. “Easing economic pressure under these circumstances could provide the Kremlin with additional resources to finance the war. It is time for our partners to draw the necessary conclusions,” the minister wrote.

Sybiga emphasized that international efforts to end the war must be accompanied by increased pressure on Moscow. Specifically, this involves restricting the revenues Russia uses to finance its aggression and supporting Ukraine’s ability to defend its cities and energy infrastructure. According to the minister, the responsibility for the war’s continuation lies with Russia. Therefore, reducing economic pressure on Russia without a cessation of attacks will not contribute to achieving peace. “Reducing the costs of its aggression while it continues to attack Ukraine will not bring peace. It will only make it easier to finance further aggression,” Sibiga concluded.

The Ukrainian minister called on partners to take Russia’s actions into account when making further decisions regarding sanctions and diplomatic efforts. In his view, any agreements to end the war must include concrete commitments from Moscow, not just statements of willingness to negotiate. Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga wrote about this on social media platform X.