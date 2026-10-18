In the Sumy region, two men were killed and five others were wounded in Russian attacks over the past 24 hours. The communities of Sumy, Shostka, and Seredyna-Budka came under fire. Among the victims were women aged 23 to 86 and two men.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked several communities in the Sumy region. Two people were killed and five others were injured as a result of the shelling. Most reports of fatalities and injuries came from the Sumy community. According to law enforcement officials, a Russian drone killed a 30-year-old man there. Another man, aged 42, was killed by guided aerial bombs.

Two women, aged 60 and 86, were also injured in these attacks. In addition, a Russian drone struck a residential building, injuring a 23-year-old woman.

Drone Strike on the Shostka Community

Another civilian was injured in the Shostka community. According to police, a Russian drone struck the community, injuring a 34-year-old man.

Law enforcement officials did not specify the nature of his injuries or provide other details of the attack.

Woman Injured in the Seredino-Budsk Community

Russian forces also attacked a residential building in the Seredyna-Budsk community. A 55-year-old woman was injured in the strike.

Thus, over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks in the Sumy region claimed the lives of two men, and five civilians were injured. Police continue to document the consequences of the strikes on settlements in the region. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine on its Telegram channel.

In the morning, Russian forces struck a high-rise residential building in Sumy with a drone, preliminarily identified as a “Molniya” type. The drone struck between the seventh and eighth floors of a building in the Zarichny district, damaging the wall, facade, windows, and balcony frames. According to preliminary data from the city’s military administration, no one was injured.

Around 9:00 a.m. on October 16, Russian troops attacked a shopping center in downtown Sumy. According to preliminary reports, the strike was carried out by a “Molniya”-type drone. There were casualties as a result of the attack.

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