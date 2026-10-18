Up to +18° during the day, but with rain — the weather forecast for October 19

On Monday, October 19, cloudy weather with rain will persist across most of Ukraine. According to weather forecasters, moderate precipitation is expected in most regions. Overnight, heavy rain is expected in some areas of the central regions, as well as in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Light rain is possible overnight in the west of the country, and such precipitation is forecast for the Left Bank during the day.

The wind will be from the northeast at 7–12 m/s. In the east and southeast of the country, it will shift to the south. Nighttime temperatures will range from +9° to +14°, rising to +13° to +18° during the day. It will be cooler in the western regions: +5° to +10° at night and +8° to +13° during the day.

What will the weather be like in Kyiv and the surrounding region?

It will also be cloudy in Kyiv and the Kyiv region on October 19. Moderate rain is expected in the capital at night, and precipitation will ease during the day. The wind in the region will be from the northeast, with speeds of 7–12 m/s.

In Kyiv, nighttime temperatures will range from +11° to +13°, and daytime temperatures from +15° to +17°. In the Kyiv region, nighttime temperatures are forecast to be +9° to +14°, while daytime temperatures will rise to +13° to +18°. Thus, the start of the week in Ukraine will be mostly rainy. At the same time, daytime temperatures in most regions will remain between +13…+18°. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.