Dollar and Euro Exchange Rates on October 20: Where to Buy and Sell Currency for the Best Rates

On Tuesday, October 20, the exchange rates for the dollar and the euro at Ukrainian banks and currency exchange offices varied. At banks, the dollar rose in value, while the euro’s value depended on the institution and the method of exchange.

Currency exchange offices are buying the dollar at an average of 45.06 UAH, which is 11 kopecks more than on October 19. The average selling rate for the U.S. dollar rose by 8 kopecks to 45.22 UAH.

Exchange offices are buying the euro at an average of 50.80 UAH—5 kopecks more than the previous day. Meanwhile, the average selling rate for the euro remained unchanged at 51.00 UAH.

At PrivatBank branches, the dollar is selling for 45.25 UAH, which is 15 kopecks more than on October 19. For cards, the selling rate rose by 20 kopecks to 45.24 UAH.

The buying rate for the dollar is:

at branches — 44.65 UAH ;

for cards — 44.80 UAH.

Both rates have increased by 15 kopecks.

The euro is being sold at bank branches for 51.00 UAH—20 kopecks more than on the previous business day. For cards, the selling rate rose by 26 kopecks to 51.02 UAH.

The buying rate for the euro is 50.00 UAH at branches and 50.32 UAH for cards. These rates have risen by 20 and 18 kopecks, respectively.

At Oschadbank, the dollar is sold via the “Mobile Oschad” app at 45.25 UAH—15 kopecks more than on October 19. For cards, the selling rate has increased by 15 kopecks and stands at 45.45 UAH.

The buying rate for the dollar is 44.90 UAH in the app and 44.85 UAH for cards. Both rates have risen by 10 kopecks.

The euro is sold at “Mobile Oschad” for 50.90 UAH, unchanged from the previous business day. The selling rate for cards also remained unchanged at 51.05 UAH.

At the same time, the bank raised the euro buying rate by 5 kopecks:

in the app — 50.30 UAH ;

for cards — 50.20 UAH.

At PUMB, the dollar is sold for 45.40 UAH in cash and bought for 44.80 UAH. Compared to October 19, both rates have risen by 10 kopecks.

At the commercial rate, the bank buys the dollar at 44.90 UAH and sells it at 45.40 UAH. Both rates have also increased by 10 kopecks.

For cash transactions, PUMB sells the euro at 51.00 UAH and buys it at 50.30 UAH. Compared to the previous business day, the buying rate rose by 10 kopecks, as did the selling rate.

At Monobank, the dollar is selling for 45.23 UAH—19 kopecks more than on October 19. The buying rate for the U.S. currency rose by 13 kopecks to 44.83 UAH.

Monobank is selling the euro at 50.99 UAH. The rate has not changed compared to the previous business day. Similarly, the buying rate for the euro remains unchanged at 50.30 UAH.

Among the banks listed, Monobank offers the lowest selling rate for the dollar—45.23 UAH.

Other offers:

PrivatBank for cards — 45.24 UAH ;

PrivatBank at branches — 45.25 UAH ;

“Mobile Oschad” — 45.25 UAH ;

FUIB for cash exchange and at the commercial rate — 45.40 UAH ;

Oschadbank for cards — 45.45 UAH.

The cheapest euros can be purchased at “Mobile Oschad” — for 50.90 UAH.

At other banks, the euro selling rate is as follows:

Monobank — 50.99 UAH ;

PrivatBank at branches — 51.00 UAH ;

FUIB for cash exchange — 51.00 UAH ;

PrivatBank for cards — 51.02 UAH ;

Oschadbank for cards — 51.05 UAH.

If you need to sell dollars, the highest buying rate among the banks listed is offered by Oschadbank via “Mobile Oschad” and PUMB at the commercial rate—44.90 UAH each.

Other dollar buying rates:

Oschadbank for cards — 44.85 UAH ;

Monobank — 44.83 UAH ;

PrivatBank for cards — 44.80 UAH ;

FUIB for cash exchange — 44.80 UAH ;

PrivatBank at branches — 44.65 UAH.

For selling euros, PrivatBank offers the highest rate among those listed for card transactions — 50.32 UAH.

At Monobank, “Mobile Oschadbank,” and PUMB, euros are purchased for 50.30 UAH in cash exchanges. At Oschadbank, the rate for card transactions is 50.20 UAH, and at PrivatBank branches, it is 50.00 UAH.

The cost of purchasing 1,000 dollars at the selling rates listed as of October 20:

Therefore, based on these rates, Monobank offers the lowest price for 1,000 dollars—45,230 UAH. At the same time, before exchanging currency, it’s worth checking the current rate at a specific branch or in the app, as transaction terms may vary depending on the payment method.

This is according to data from Minfin.

At the start of the week, on October 19, 2026, the dollar fell slightly in value at currency exchange offices when buying, while the euro rose in price. At banks, dollar exchange rates remained largely unchanged, while the euro became more expensive at some institutions.

Earlier, it was reported how much gasoline cost as of October 17.

As of October 16, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.55 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 100.84 UAH.

As of October 15, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains had adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at the chains listed is about 90.34 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 99.86 UAH per liter.

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