A proposal has been made in Ukraine to establish Bible Day on October 31

Ukraine plans to celebrate Bible Day annually on October 31. A draft resolution of the Verkhovna Rada proposes this initiative, though the new date will not be designated as a public holiday.

The authors of the draft propose celebrating Bible Day on October 31, as it was on this day in 1903 that a complete translation of the Bible into modern Ukrainian literary language was published. Panteleimon Kulish, Ivan Nechuy-Levytsky, and Ivan Pulyui worked on the translation.

The initiators believe that establishing this commemorative date will help promote the Ukrainian language, the history of book publishing, and cultural heritage. They also expect that Bible Day will draw young people’s attention to the history of religion and literature.

The authors specifically note that Bible Day will not entail an additional day off. Therefore, businesses and institutions will be able to operate as usual.

If the resolution is adopted, themed events commemorating this date may be held in educational institutions, museums, and libraries.

For now, this is a draft resolution, not an officially established holiday.

Source: Verkhovna Rada

Earlier, the Rada passed a law on the taxation of packages from abroad.

Parcels from abroad may become more expensive due to the new VAT.

The relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the revised draft law amending the Tax and Customs Codes. The proposed changes could affect Ukrainians’ purchases on popular online marketplaces.

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