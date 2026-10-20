Klitschko called on Europe to show solidarity with Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on European countries to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion. He emphasized that the Kremlin is counting on Europe growing weary of the war and on putting pressure on Ukraine to force it to surrender. At the same time, the mayor assured that this will not happen.

Vitali Klitschko delivered a video address during the European Future Award ceremony in Berlin.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is attempting to subjugate Ukraine through brutal bombings and force millions of Ukrainians to flee to European countries.

Klitschko emphasized that peace in Europe requires shared responsibility, and freedom requires people’s willingness to defend one another.

“We never want war in Europe again. Peace requires our shared responsibility. Freedom requires people who defend one another,” Klitschko said.

In his view, the Russian president hopes that European nations will grow weary of supporting Ukraine and eventually force it to agree to surrender.

“But that will never happen,” the mayor of Kyiv emphasized.

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Vitali Klitschko said he had planned to travel to Berlin in person to receive the European Future Award. However, due to daily Russian shelling, he decided to remain in Kyiv.

The mayor also emphasized that Ukrainians’ belief in a shared future with Europe helps them continue to resist Russian aggression.

The European Future Award is presented to individuals who defend freedom and human rights, promote solidarity, and contribute to strengthening European unity. The ceremony is held under the patronage of German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil.

The jury emphasized that Vitali Klitschko’s activities extend beyond the defense of Kyiv and Ukraine. According to the organizers, his work symbolizes the defense of people’s right to live freely and determine their own future.

In his address, Klitschko called on European partners to maintain unity and support for Ukraine, stressing that joint efforts are necessary to protect freedom and peace in Europe.

This was reported by Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

The Kremlin hopes that U.S. negotiator Steve Witkoff will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the near future and brief him on contacts with the Ukrainian and European sides. Moscow also expects the exchange of signals between Washington and the Kremlin on important issues to continue.

European leaders are considering the possibility of direct negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and are discussing two potential scenarios for ending the war in Ukraine. One scenario involves a freeze on hostilities along the current front lines, while the other involves ceding the remainder of the Donbas to Russia in exchange for Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being unwilling to end the war. The American leader stated that, in his opinion, the Ukrainian president has not sought an end to hostilities either now or in the past.

More than half of Ukrainians—56%—believe the war will not end before the second half of 2027. At the same time, 62% of those surveyed said they are prepared to endure the war for as long as necessary.

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