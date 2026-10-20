Zelenskyy Urged U.S. Senators to Pressure Trump on Weapons and Intelligence for Ukraine, According to Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked U.S. senators to urge the Donald Trump administration to have the White House lift restrictions on the transfer of weapons and intelligence to Kyiv.

Among those who participated in the meeting were Republican Tom Tillis and Democrat Richard Blumenthal.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following talks in Miami on October 9, the Ukrainian military encountered restrictions on the operation of the Starlink satellite internet service and its military version, Starshield.

“We still haven’t received any explanations on this matter. Unfortunately, we’re only hearing various strange stories,” the Ukrainian president told the senators.

He emphasized that problems with access to these systems are hindering Ukraine’s ability to shoot down Russian attack drones.

Another topic of discussion was the sharing of intelligence regarding Russian missile attacks.

According to Zelenskyy, last week the Ukrainian military failed to receive warnings from the U.S. on three occasions regarding the launches of Russian ballistic missiles.

“We have not received a single clear explanation from Washington as to why this is happening,” the head of state emphasized.

As Axios notes, Zelenskyy urged the senators to press the Trump administration for explanations and a review of restrictions regarding military aid and the exchange of intelligence with Ukraine.

The issue of access to satellite communications, missile strike warnings, and weapons remains critical to Ukraine’s defense capabilities amid Russian attacks.

Axios reports this, citing the transcript of an online meeting between the Ukrainian leader and a group of senators that took place on Monday, October 19.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also held a substantive conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As a reminder, during a phone call with Pope Leo XIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. The head of state expressed hope that humanitarian aid could be delivered to the city and that civilian residents could be safely evacuated.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Russia’s actions in the war against Ukraine acceptable and criticized Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of being unwilling to cease hostilities. The American leader also stated that Kyiv could have reached an agreement on more favorable terms earlier.

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