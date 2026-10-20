Ukraine recorded unusually warm October temperatures, 5°C above the climate norm

Despite the first night frosts and wet snow in the Carpathians, average temperatures in October in some regions of Ukraine are 5°C above the climatological norm. Forecasters also predict more sunny days in the near future.

This was reported by Vitaliy Postrygan, head of the Cherkasy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology, on Facebook.

The expert explained that “the unseasonably warm weather we’re currently enjoying was brought by a southern cyclone from the Caspian Lowlands.”

He noted that over the past weekend, the average daily temperature in the region ranged from +12 to +14 °C.

“This is 5 °C above normal and more typical of the climate in the second half of September,” noted the head of the Cherkasy Regional Center for Hydrometeorology.

The meteorologist reported that “the spell of gray, foggy, damp weather has ended,” as “the weather pattern is shifting.”

“The last in a series of southern cyclones is losing strength, and the ‘Gerhard’ high-pressure system will become the dominant factor shaping the weather in our region (Cherkasy Oblast) for an extended period,” Postrygan emphasized.

It will bring “fine, September-like warm weather, with more hours of sunshine as a pleasant bonus.”

“According to preliminary forecasts, the influx of Arctic cold will remain blocked until the end of this week,” the specialist said.

He clarified that the winds “will continue to bring warm air,” but this time from the Mediterranean and the Balkans.

“Such weather will help conserve energy used for heating buildings and allow us to delay the start of the heating season a little longer,” Postrygan noted.

Forecasters have issued a warning about hazardous weather for Kyiv and the surrounding region.

As a reminder, rainy weather will persist in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days. According to the meteorologist’s forecast, an improvement in weather conditions can be expected only next week.

In a part of the Pacific Ocean east of the International Date Line, a record value for Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE)—which takes into account wind speed and storm duration—was recorded on Sunday. The previous record, set in 2018, was surpassed in the region where storms capable of moving toward Hawaii, Mexico, and the U.S. West Coast form.

Read us on